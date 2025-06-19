2 men nearly through Kansas on walk across the country for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two young men are walking across America to raise money for charity, and they're nearly through Kansas.

Philip Grele and Drew Diaz started in Delaware 111 days ago and headed west. About 20 days ago, the two entered Kansas.

Grant Stephens | KSHB Philip Grele, Drew Diaz - Walking across America

"It feels pretty surreal," Grele said. "Every time we zoom out on the map and we look on our phones ... it's pretty wild."

The two are raising money for Convoy of Hope, a charity that helps feed kids and responds to disasters.

They're posting snapshots of their journey on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube bringing even more attention to their cause.

"This is going to be the story of a lifetime, the adventure of a lifetime," Diaz said.

They say Kansas has been the toughest state so far. It's hot, it's been stormy, and towns where they can pick up supplies get few and far between when you get as far west as they are.

It's been made worthwhile by the people, and the beauty.

"Since we've gotten here we've met pretty much nothing but super kind, awesome, generous people and we've had to deal with some pretty crazy weather. Some crazy thunderstorms and heat and stuff like that but I mean right now we're looking at some of the most unbelievable land I've ever seen. We're both from California, I've never seen so far," Grele said.

Their chapter in Kansas is coming to a close, Thursday should be their last day in the state, but their journey west will continue to inspire.

Grant Stephens Drew Diaz, Philip Grele - Walking across America

"Not everybody is going west but every single person has a goal. Whether it's losing weight or reading more or getting a promotion. West can represent anything to anybody. And we want to show people no matter how crazy it is, no matter how many people say you can't do that, you can do anything you put your mind to," Diaz said.