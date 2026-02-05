Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men taken to hospital after overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight fire.

The Fire Department says they were called to the home near 186th and Lamar about 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they reported heavy fire showing from the garage and back side of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters say everyone inside made it out safely, however two men were taken to area hospitals with minor smoke inhalation.

The Fire Department says one woman was also treated at the scene.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

No additional injuries were reported.

