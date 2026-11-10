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2 people killed in Iowa plane crash were from Kansas City, Kansas

On Tuesday, the Iowa State Medical Examiner identified Brandon K. Schatz, 44, and Kyle J. Ginavan, 45, as the victims killed in a November 2 single-engine aircraft crash that occurred off Bluff Road in Fremont County.
2 people killed in Iowa plane crash were from Kansas City, Kansas
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HAMBURG, Iowa — Two people killed in an Iowa airplane crash earlier this month were from Kansas City, Kansas.

On Tuesday, the Iowa State Medical Examiner identified Brandon K. Schatz, 44, and Kyle J. Ginavan, 45, as the victims killed in a November 2 single-engine aircraft crash that occurred along Bluff Road in Fremont County.

Watch: 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash were from Kansas City, Kansas

2 people killed in Iowa plane crash were from Kansas City, Kansas

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the NTSB.

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