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Two rescued from roof at early morning house fire on Bales Avenue

3336 Bales Avenue fire
KCFD
3336 Bales Avenue fire
3336 Bales Avenue fire
3336 Bales Avenue fire
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were rescued from the roof of a house at an early morning fire on Bales Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to 3336 Bales Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire from a two-story home on arrival.

Two people crawled from windows to the roof and were rescued by firefighters using ladders.

3336 Bales Avenue fire
3336 Bales Avenue fire

They were checked out by emergency personnel, but were not transported to a hospital.

The fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

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