Two Spire workers injured in natural gas line fire Tuesday in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Sprire employee suffered serious injuries, another worker was injured when they were digging a hole Tuesday to reach a leak in a large, underground natural gas line.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department went to check on a reported ruptured gas main about 5:30 p.m. today near East 95th Street and Grandview Road.
Crews found a 12 to 14-inch main line had been struck, according to a fire department spokesman.
Spire workers were digging out the area of the leak to enable a repair when a spark ignited the gas, according to the fire department spokesman.
Two Spire personnel were injured and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The gas valves and power in the area were shut off.
The residual gas continues to burn.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
