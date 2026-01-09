Two use of force experts share different opinions on ICE shooting in Minneapolis

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis raised questions about the agent's use of force.

KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates spoke with two use-of-force experts who analyzed video of the shooting.

Their opinions differed on whether the shooting was justified.

"I just don't think under the circumstances that he was justified in using lethal force to stop her," said John Picerno, a criminal defense attorney with 32 years of experience handling officer-involved shootings.

KSHB 41 John Picerno

Picerno argued Good's actions in the video appeared evasive rather than threatening.

"When the car starts to back up, that should be the first indication to law enforcement that, A, she's not intent on harming us and, B, she's about getting ready to flee," Picerno said.

Charles Stephenson, a former law enforcement agent and expert witness in use-of-force cases, said the shooting was justified.

"He had to make a split-second decision to protect himself and protect the other officers from this vehicle that was coming towards him," Stephenson said.

KSHB 41 Charles Stephenson

Stephenson said the agent faced limited options in the moment.

"There were only two options, you know,'' Stephenson said. "Just stand there and not pull your weapon, and let it run over you and drag you, or run over you again, or try to stop that car from hitting you."

When asked if there was any scenario where the shooting wasn't justified, Stephenson said it was clear.

"No," he said. "Not when you look at the physical facts that are portrayed on this tape."

Picerno said that the agent's training should have led him to back up from the SUV rather than carry out deadly force.

"Officers are trained that it is the very last resort that they should use lethal force," Picerno said. "It's something that never should have happened, and in this case, it looks like it was preventable."

Despite their opposing views, both experts agreed the video footage provides evidence that could be used in court.

It remains unclear whether charges will be sought against the ICE agent.

Picerno said Good's family could potentially file a civil lawsuit.

