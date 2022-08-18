Two-vehicle crash shuts down I-635 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash has shut down three lanes of I-635NB in KCK.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after 4:30 a.m. two vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

The driver in a stolen vehicle reportedly struck a Wyandotte County law enforcement vehicle.

One lane of traffic is getting by on the right shoulder, but the highway patrol says motorists are directed off at Leavenworth Road.

The Highway Patrol says injuries are reported.

Emergency crews are working the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

