Two victims shot in Kansas City, MO near popular hangout spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are recovering after getting shot overnight near a gas station off 35th and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a Kansas City Police Sergeant, both victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to KCPD, shell casings are scattered throughout the area in three different spots.

The KCPD sergeant says there were approximately 100 people nearby, leading police to call for crowd control as they investigated the shootings.

They say this is a popular spot for many people to gather late at night.

KCPD have not released any information about the shooter, or if they have anyone in custody yet.