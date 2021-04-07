Two years in, new KCI terminal marks halfway point

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years into construction of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, and 41 Action News is finally setting foot on the construction site.

Geoffrey Stricker, Senior Managing Director for Edgewood Infrastructure and Real Estate, shared that COVID presented its challenges, but the project is both on schedule and on budget. "It’s going to be a great asset and you’re going to love this new terminal. You’re going to have a phenomenal experience coming in and it’s going to represent the best of Kansas City," he said.

We reached out to the Full Employment Council to gain insight on whether Edgemoor was meeting its commitment to minority and women being represented on the project. With more than 20 percent minorites and close to 8 percent women on the job at KCI, those goals are being exceeded. Its CEO Clyde McQueen credits the community asking vital questions like, “If we vote for this, how many of my friends, neighbors, relatives, are going to be employed in this project? I think that’s what made the difference.”

Roughly 13 percent of the employees on the new terminal are from Kansas City, and about 82 percent are from the metro area. Quiema Spencer, a pipe fitter, is one of the Kansas City natives who are proud to work on this project. “It’s the largest infrastructure project the city’s ever seen, so we’re making history here and I’m real happy to be a part of it,"Spencer said.

Another unique feature is the workforce apprenticeship program, which offered a $400 weekly stipend during training, along with free child care and transportation at hours that worked with the construction schedule. McQueen believes that was they key, “Those 3 things, they coexist. You can’t do one versus the other. You have to be aware of all 3 when you’re trying to recruit for a construction project like the airport.”

The next big milestone will be once the terminal is water tight, meaning work can continue no matter what the weather is. That's set to happen sometime in the summer of 2021. The new terminal at KCI is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.