U.S. Customs and Border Protection impersonators target Kansas Citians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning Kansas City residents of a new phone scam.

Scammers are calling people in the Kansas City area in attempts to obtain banking information, according to the agency.

Residents have reported receiving a pre-recorded message that says, "A box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted."

The message then asks callers to press No. 1 to speak with a CBP officer or agent and then attempts to obtain the caller's banking information.

In the Kansas City area, some calls are registered as coming from the CBP Kansas City office.

The CBP asked anyone who receives a call to not provide the caller with any information.

The agency said it doesn't solicit money over the phone.