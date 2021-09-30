U.S. House of Representatives passes act to fund government until December, avoiding shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 254-175 on the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act passed by the Senate, which will fund the federal government through Dec. 3.

The act also includes $28.6 billion in relief for communities effected by recent natural disasters like Hurricane Ida and $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees.

The act is now heading to President Biden's desk to be signed, avoiding a government shutdown beginning at midnight Thursday night.

Here is how the Kansas City-area representatives voted on the act:

Kansas:



Sharice Davids: Yay

Jacob LaTurner: Nay

Missouri:



Emanuel Cleaver II: Yay “A government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic would be catastrophic for American families and a devastating blow to our economic recovery,” Congressman Cleaver said. “By passing this CR and funding the government into December, we give Congress the time needed to pass our appropriations bills through regular order and prevent hundreds of thousands of government workers from being furloughed, millions of veterans and seniors from losing services they rely on, and an unnecessary setback for the American economy. While I’m still furious that Republicans in Congress are holding the full faith and credit of the United States hostage by filibustering a raise to the debt ceiling, I’m relieved to have averted at least one completely needless congressional crisis.”

Sam Graves: Nay

Vicky Hartzler: Nay

This is a developing story and will be updated with the representatives remarks on their votes.