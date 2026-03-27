U.S. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri won’t seek re-election, to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - 6th District, Missouri) announced Friday he is withdrawing his re-election bid and will retire from politics.

“After considerable reflection, 2026 will be my final year in Congress,” Graves said in a social media post Friday. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s the right one. I believe in making room for the next generation. It’s time to pass the torch and allow a new guard of conservative leaders to step forward and chart a path forward for Missourians.”

Graves has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years after starting his political career as a state representative from Tarkio, Missouri, in 1992.

He most recently became chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

Graves had initially filed for re-election with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office last month.

Here is Graves’ full message:

When I first ran for State Representative back in 1992, my aspiration was to represent my hometown of Tarkio, Missouri. I was a twenty-seven year old farmer who just wanted to stand up for a way of life and his community. I never could have imagined where that decision would take me.

For 8 years in the Missouri House and Senate, I fought for Northwest Missourians. From deregulating vehicle inspections, to standing for chain gangs, to securing funding for rural schools in the desegregation fight, I never lost sight of why I was sent to Jefferson City. Then, in 2000, the good, hardworking people of Missouri’s Sixth District entrusted me to be their voice in Congress.

For 26 years, I have had the privilege of serving, culminating in becoming the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and passing some of the most significant legislation in our nation’s history. The responsibility entrusted to me is not something I have ever taken for granted. Not for a single day.

What I’m most proud of is the work my team did when Washington made life harder for the people of Missouri’s Sixth. Together, we stood with hundreds of thousands of Missourians in their toughest moments. We helped them cut through red tape and navigate a system that often felt stacked against them. We got them answers and fought to deliver real results when they needed them most.

I’ve said all of that to say this: After considerable reflection, 2026 will be my final year in Congress. This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s the right one. I believe in making room for the next generation. It’s time to pass the torch and allow a new guard of conservative leaders to step forward and chart a path forward for Missourians.

That doesn’t mean I’m slowing down, not even close. As I enter the 4th quarter of my life, I have more left in me. As many of you know, I don't let grass grow under my feet. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’m going to fight to protect Missouri interests as we work to shape this year’s Highway Bill. I plan to finish this last term the same way I started, full speed ahead.

Maintaining our strong democratic republic will always depend on good people stepping up to serve from every corner of our great nation. I’m grateful for my colleagues in both parties, for the people I’ve worked alongside, and even for the opponents who challengedme and made me better. Public service isn’t easy. It takes hard work, humility, a thick skin, and a willingness to fight for what’s right.

At the end of the day, I’m still the farmer from Northwest Missouri. You’ll find me back home on the farm nearly every weekend, after all, it is planting season. In fact, I’ll probably be on a tractor this weekend. And come Monday, I’ll be heading back through Kansas City on my way to D.C. to keep doing the job you sent me there to do.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

It has been the honor of a lifetime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

