Uber Eats tackles app profile issue that outs trans drivers

BELLE PLAINE, Kan — Uber Eats said it has apologized and resolved issues with app profiles that outed a Kansas man as transgender.

The move comes after the ACLU of Kansas warned the food delivery service that its app profiles place transgender drivers at risk of harassment and violence.

ACLU released a letter Tuesday that it had sent the day earlier to the food delivery service on behalf of Laine Repic, a 41-year-old transgender man in Topeka, who has been driving for the company since April.

The ACLU of Kansas contended that Uber Eats has forced Repic to have his app profile display his legal name, which he no longer uses and which does not match his male gender presentation.