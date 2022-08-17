UMKC expands in-state tuition eligibility to students from all 50 U.S. states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City announced Wednesday it's expanding its in-state tuition eligibility.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, students from all 50 states who meet certain qualifications will be eligible to receive in-state tuition through the Roo Nation award.

To qualify for the award, applicants must be newly enrolled nonresident undergraduate students.

They must also have a high school core grade point average of 3.0 and higher or a transfer GPA of 3.0 or higher.

UMKC also announced additional tuition assistance for students from Kansas and Missouri who qualify for Pell grants.

UMKC will cover the remaining tuition and fees after students use their grants and scholarships.

For more information, people can visit UMKC's website .

