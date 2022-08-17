Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UMKC expands in-state tuition eligibility to students from all 50 U.S. states

Screen Shot 2021-03-21 at 3.55.00 PM.png
KSHB
University of Missouri-Kansas City launches UMKC Forward.
Screen Shot 2021-03-21 at 3.55.00 PM.png
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 16:48:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The University of Missouri - Kansas City announced Wednesday it's expanding its in-state tuition eligibility.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, students from all 50 states who meet certain qualifications will be eligible to receive in-state tuition through the Roo Nation award.

To qualify for the award, applicants must be newly enrolled nonresident undergraduate students.

They must also have a high school core grade point average of 3.0 and higher or a transfer GPA of 3.0 or higher.

UMKC also announced additional tuition assistance for students from Kansas and Missouri who qualify for Pell grants.

UMKC will cover the remaining tuition and fees after students use their grants and scholarships.

For more information, people can visit UMKC's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock