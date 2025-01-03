Understaffed MoDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — With winter weather ahead of us, it will be a busy weekend for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

They are understaffed in the Kansas City area but are bringing in workers from other parts of the state to help. Retirees and some of their office employees are also getting behind the wheel.

But even with the effort, MoDOT says roads may not be fully clear until Tuesday.

“It will take longer to achieve mostly clear conditions on our roads,” said Matt Killion, the assistant district engineer for MoDOT’s Kansas City District.

Killion encourages people to stay home on Sunday and Monday if possible.

“If you do need to be out, we encourage you to equip your vehicle with blankets, flashlights, water, food, a charged cell phone, and some abrasive material for traction if needed,” Killion said.

But for essential workers like Jill Bruss, MoDOT area engineer, leaving home is not optional.

When snow hits the ground in the Kansas City area, her work routine changes. This weekend, a snowplow will be her office.

“Your eyes do get fatigued, especially in the middle of blizzard-type conditions,” Bruss said. “It’s kind of blinding.”

Over the years, she’s found strategies to make her 12-hour workdays during severe weather more manageable. Besides resting the day before, she packs extra bags for the ride.

"Snacks, food, and all those kinds of provisions so that we aren’t trying to get them in the middle of the storm," Bruss said.

"There’s something about being a part of such a big operation and making the roads safer for everyone," Bruss said.

