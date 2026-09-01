Unforked restaurant closes at Crown Center, citing Royals stadium construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unforked at Crown Center has decided to close effective Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The restaurant told KSHB 41 it declined a new two-year lease due to the future Royals stadium in the area.

“With the anticipated construction and development surrounding the Royals’ future stadium project and the uncertainty regarding how that construction could impact access, traffic, and business at Crown Center, we felt that committing to another two years was not the right decision for our business at this time,” Unforked said in a statement.

While noting the decision to close was not easy, the Unforked team said the Westwood and Overland Park locations will continue to serve customers.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and helped make our Crown Center location special," Unforked said. "We are closing this chapter with gratitude and looking forward to what comes next."

The burger joint prides itself on using fresh ingredients and Creekstone Farms beef, which is processed about 200 miles away in Arkansas City, Kansas. More about Unforked can be found here.

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