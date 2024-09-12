Uniendo Culturas: Kansas City Chiefs bring together Hispanic fans and football

MEXICO CITY — It's no secret, the Kansas City Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl wins have captivated global headlines and the attention has helped draw in new fans to Chiefs Kingdom while pushing the growth of Spanish-speaking football fans from around the world.

"We feel that our fanaticism is recognized, we are latinos, we are very passionate, and it feels good that they give us back that love that we give," said Federico Parrondo, account manager at Samba Digital.

Samba Digital is an international digital agency focused on helping the Kansas City Chiefs and others teams manage their global presence and coordinate fan events.

The agency helps runChiefs Español formerly known as Chiefs Mexico on Instagram, which is now the top NFL social media account in Spanish, according to Samba.

"Our account did something different from others, which was start talking to the Mexican fan in their own way, having a genuine connection and we also saw a need to expand this connection outside of Mexico," explained Parrondo.

Samba Digital also collaborated with the Chiefs who released "Viva Chiefs Kingdom,” a two-part docuseriescompletely in Spanish following Mexican chiefs fans throughout the 2023 NFL season.

More than 91.1k people follow Chiefs Español on Instagram and these die-hard fans are forging lasting bonds with the team by including them in their most cherished traditions. Whether its hosting a Chiefs fiesta in the floating gardens of Xochimilcoor integrating the team in Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

“What we are doing is make the fan feel that the club cares about them, making them feel that they are not just any other fan," explained Omar Ramirez Luckie, Content Manager, Samba Digital.

The Chiefs craze among Spanish-speaking fans is also catching the eye of other NFL teams who are trying to connect with Spanish-speaking fans and provide services to them in their language.

Tico Sports is a Kansas City based Spanish-language sports broadcasting company who is now partnering with six NFL teams as the official Spanish language radio partner. Their success is currently on display at Union Station in Kansas City.

“People are starting to take notice and cater to our Latino community with proper story telling, the more story-telling in Spanish we provide to them allows fans to engage more with the teams and feel more as proper fans," said Hannah Bassham, broadcaster with Tico Sports

