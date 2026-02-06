Unified Government commissioners voted Thursday night to approve STAR bonds district for new Chiefs stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government commissioners took a vote Thursday night on a STAR bond district, whose centerpiece would be a $3 billion domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The vote was 7-3 in favor of the STAR bonds district.

The Chiefs sent a statement after Thursday night's vote.

"We extend our appreciation to Mayor Christal Watson and the Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners for their support of the STAR bond initiative for the new Kansas City Chiefs stadium in Wyandotte County. We’re grateful for the process and remain very excited for the collaboration with Wyandotte County to build on this partnership."



The stadium will be built on a largely vacant lot at 126th and State Avenue.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Unified Government meeting Thursday night

The vote came after a Tuesday public hearing held by Unified Government commissioners.

Most of the Wyandotte County residents who spoke at the hearing were against the plan to issue STAR bonds to help pay for a new Chiefs stadium.

Among their objections were that residents already pay too much in taxes, money should fund programs for the homeless instead and several objected to giving money to the wealthy Hunt Family.

According to information from the Chiefs website, in addition to the new stadium, there will be "mixed-use development that could include sports, entertainment, dining, shopping, office, hotel and residential properties will be located in Wyandotte County and will open at the start of the 2031 NFL season."

The team also stated on its website that "based on State of Kansas estimations, the fixed-roof stadium project is slated to deliver more than 20,000 jobs and more than $4.4 billion in economic impact for Kansas during the construction phase alone. The overall project is expected to generate more than 3,500 jobs and more than $1 billion in economic impact annually."

The sale of STAR bonds and the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas will pay for 60% percent of the cost of the stadium.

The rest of the costs associated with the stadium will be privately funded, according to the statement on the team's website. According to a statement, the Hunt Family will pay $1 billion in additional development costs.

The Olathe City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a STAR bond district to help pay for a new headquarters and training facility for the Chiefs.

The site is located at College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road. The area would also include a mixed-use development.