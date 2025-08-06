Unified Government Mayor/CEO candidates Rose Mulvany Henry, Christal Watson advance to November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rose Mulvany Henry and Christal Watson were the top two finishers in Tuesday night's Unified Government Mayor/CEO primary election.

The two women advanced to the November 4 general election, where voters will decide which candidate will replace current Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner.

Garner did not run for a second term.

Mulvany Henry finished first Tuesday night with 3,619 votes while Watson received 3,031 votes.

Mulvany Henry serves on the Board of Public Utilities and is a telecommunications attorney.

Watson is the executive director of the Kansas City, Kansas School Foundation for Excellence, Inc.

Incumbent Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic got more than double the votes each of his two primary opponents received.

Soptic will face Celisha Towers in the November general election.

In Lenexa, incumbent John Michael Handley will face Joe Shull in the November general election.

Voters in the Oak Grove School District said yes to an increase in the district's operating tax levy ceiling.

An extension of the Raytown sales tax for parks and storm water control passed, as did revenue bonds in the Public Water Supply District No. 6 in Cass County.

In Parkville, voters said no to collecting a property tax levy for another 20 years to pay for facilities and infrastructure.

