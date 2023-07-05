Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unincorporated Platte County fire determined to be fireworks-related

unincorporatedplattecofire.jpeg
Smithville Area Fire Protection District
unincorporatedplattecofire.jpeg
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 13:03:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fireworks-related blaze on the Fourth of July in unincorporated Platte County heavily damaged a building and its contents, according to the Smithville Area Fire Protection District.

Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to find the detached building/shop on fire and smoking throughout the structure.

In addition to the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, Edgerton Trimble Fire Protection District and the Central Platte Fire Protection District assisted.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app