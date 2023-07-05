Unincorporated Platte County fire determined to be fireworks-related

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fireworks-related blaze on the Fourth of July in unincorporated Platte County heavily damaged a building and its contents, according to the Smithville Area Fire Protection District.

Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to find the detached building/shop on fire and smoking throughout the structure.

In addition to the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, Edgerton Trimble Fire Protection District and the Central Platte Fire Protection District assisted.

No injuries were reported.

