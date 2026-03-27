Union Station is lit up in blue for the Royals, as the team gets ready to play the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta Friday night.

Union Station ready for baseball season with Royals Bobbleheads

Inside Union Station, there are photo opportunities for friends and family to take part in: life sized Bobbleheads of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino.

If you take photos this weekend at Union Station, please share your pictures with us! We'd love to see them. Send in your pictures at pics@kshb.com.

The Royals' home opener will be Monday, March 30th at 3:10 against the Minnesota Twins.