Union Station reopens Sunday after NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being transformed for the 2023 NFL Draft, building access to Union Station in Kansas City reopened to the public on Sunday.

Union Station, and the West Yards Garage, can now be accessed from West Pennway Street and Broadway Boulevard, to East Pershing Road, according to Union Station.

Parisi Coffee and Pierpont's Restaurant at Union Station are also reopening Sunday.

The majority of attractions at Union Station will open to the public Monday, including:



Amtrak passenger access

Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium

Escape Room

Link between Union Station and Westin Crown Center

Model Train Gallery

Museum of Illusions

Regnier Extreme Screen

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Science City

Science City Store

Harvey's Restaurant, Harvey's Whistle Stop Cafe, Freight House Pedestrian Bridge and the post office will reopen on Tuesday.

Union Station says it will share updates in the future on when Union Station's South Plaza will reopen.