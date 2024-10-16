Union Station's 'Disney100: The Exhibition' will stay open through early 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station announced Wednesday the extension of the popular "Disney 100: The Exhibition."

The exhibit will remain open through the holidays until Jan. 5, 2025.

President and CEO of Union Station George Guastello, Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline, and Disney relative Roy P. Disney were all present to make the announcement.

"We’re so honored to be part of the story and, more importantly, part of this legacy," Guastello said, addressing the crowd.

MAGICAL ✨ UPDATE: @UnionStationKC will extend it’s @Disney exhibit through the end of the year, until Jan 5, 2025@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/0TkwDIz4Pd — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) October 16, 2024

Guastello told KSHB 41 the decision was made due to the exhibit's popularity in Kansas City.

"'Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away’ was one of the station’s largest exhibitions with well over 300,000 individuals," Guastello said. "This one is now our second largest."

So far, Guastello said Union Station has seen 100,000 people come through the exhibit, coming from 50 states and 11 countries.

Union Station's displays, like Disney, create foot traffic for the museum as well as the city.

"It’s not only important to our community for us to share that story, but it’s also great for the Kansas City economy to have all those individuals coming and experiencing the visual voice of Union Station," Guastello said.

One person who hadn't seen the exhibit yet was Roy P. Disney.

He's the grandson of Walt Disney's brother, Roy O. Disney.

Roy explained his father's family came to Kansas City in 1911. After starting Laugh-O-Gram Studio, Walt Disney took a train out of Union Station to Hollywood.

For Roy, it warms his heart to see the reception people have with the exhibit.

"It’s nice to go back and touch part of my history and part of my family’s history; that’s really important to me," Roy said.

Slyvia Gonzales Rodriguez is a KC native who frequents Union Station's exhibits, but Wednesday was her first time at "Disney100."

"They do a real good job here making all the exhibits beautiful," Gonzales Rodriguez said. "I’ve watched all his films, grew up here, so I really thought it’d be an interesting display to see."

Guastello said such exhibitions are what keep Union Station going.

"All those dollars stay right here to save the building and allow us to bring in other exhibitions such as this," Guastello said. "It helps us fulfill our mission of lifelong learning as well as preserving and telling the history to future generations."

Tickets are now on sale for the remaining weeks of "Disney100."

