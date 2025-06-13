United Auto Workers Local 31 'ecstatic' with General Motors' plans to invest in Fairfax Assembly Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union and management at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, agree on the importance of General Motors' investment in the plant.

"UAW Local 31 is ecstatic to learn that Fairfax is part of the $4 billion investment by General Motors. The dedicated workforce is slated to produce additional products, including the gas-powered 2027 Chevy Equinox and future EV product(s)," the union said in a statement. "This is tremendous news for the future of GM-Fairfax, UAW Local 31 and most importantly, the entire KC-Metro area."

General Motors announced earlier this week that the plant will support production of the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Equinox starting in mid-2027, according to a company news release. Sales of the redesigned Equinox were up more than 30% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025.

"It really gives us the ability to show our strength and our flexibility in manufacturing," said Faifax Assembly Plant Director Michael Youngs.

The plant, according to the company's news release, is on schedule to start building the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV by the end of 2026.

