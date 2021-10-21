University of Missouri suspends all fraternity activities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri administration and Greek student leaders announced Wednesday the suspension of all fraternity activities, according to a news release.

The decision came following a party at Phi Gamma Delta resulting in a student being taken to the hospital.

Suspension includes social events as well as university-sanctioned activities.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 20, police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta house on reports that a “freshman student was unresponsive and had been transported to University Hospital,” according to the release.

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members are believed to have “consumed significant amounts of alcohol” during the party.

“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at MU, said in the release. “There was agreement with IFC (Interfraternity Council) on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”

MU IFC president Conner Sibley said in the release the IFC Executive Board voted unanimously to halt all fraternity activities to “stand in agreement with the actions taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community.”

The fraternity has been temporarily suspended as a local chapter by MU as well as nationally by Phi Gamma Delta.

