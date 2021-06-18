University of Missouri System to observe Juneteenth federal holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri System will observe Juneteenth on Friday.

Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President, announced Thursday that classes and “university operations” would close following federal and state announcements about the observation, according to a news release.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the observance as a federal holiday for the date that commemorates the end of slavery.

Some activities with “external constituents and visitors” will continue, according to the release.

MU Health Care also will operate under normal hours.