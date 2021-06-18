Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Missouri System to observe Juneteenth federal holiday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
University of Missouri campus
University of Missouri
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 21:41:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri System will observe Juneteenth on Friday.

Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President, announced Thursday that classes and “university operations” would close following federal and state announcements about the observation, according to a news release.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the observance as a federal holiday for the date that commemorates the end of slavery.

Some activities with “external constituents and visitors” will continue, according to the release.

MU Health Care also will operate under normal hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!