UPDATES | Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Linn, Livingston and Sullivan counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms could turn severe Thursday in parts of the KSHB 41 viewing area, especially east of the Kansas City metro.

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UPDATE, 3:22 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Thursday for southwestern Carroll and northwestern Saline counties in Missouri.

UPDATE, 2:43 p.m. | A northern Missouri county in KSHB 41's viewing area — Sullivan County — is included in a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m. Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

UPDATE, 1:59 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of northern Missouri.

It includes Grundy, Linn, Livingston and Sullivan counties in the KSHB 41 viewing area.

UPDATE, 1:55 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. Thursday includes northern Grundy and Sullivan counties in Missouri, per the National Weather Service.

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