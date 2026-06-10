UPDATES | Tornado warning for Daviess, DeKalb, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan countes in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a tornado watch through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

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Any updates from KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery will be in the video player below.

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UPDATE, 3:49 p.m. | A confirmed tornado is moving through Putnam County, Missouri, per KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery.

Northwestern Sullivan, eastern Mercer and western Putnam counties in Missouri are included in a tornado warning until 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE, 3:41 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. for western Daviess and northeastern DeKalb counties in Missouri.

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gentry, Andrew and DeKalb counties in Missouri until 4 p.m.

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