LIVE | Tornado warnings in effect for parts of NW Missouri through 6 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storms, capable of long-track tornadoes, large hail and gusty winds are possible across the KSHB 41 viewing area Monday afternoon and evening.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather blog

LINK | KSHB Radar

LINK | KSHB Alerts

If a tornado warning is issued within the KSHB 41 viewing area, you can watch live streaming coverage in the video player below:

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Nodaway and Holt counties in Missouri through 6 p.m.

Corning and Craig in Holt County, heads up for what may require a tornado warning in the near-term. pic.twitter.com/8plrBSaRfH — Caleb Chevalier (@MetCalebC) May 18, 2026

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri until 10 p.m. The immediate Kansas City area is not included.