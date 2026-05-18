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LIVE | Tornado warnings in effect for parts of NW Missouri through 6 p.m.

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storms, capable of long-track tornadoes, large hail and gusty winds are possible across the KSHB 41 viewing area Monday afternoon and evening.

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If a tornado warning is issued within the KSHB 41 viewing area, you can watch live streaming coverage in the video player below:

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Nodaway and Holt counties in Missouri through 6 p.m.

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri until 10 p.m. The immediate Kansas City area is not included.

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