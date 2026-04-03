UPDATES | Severe thunderstorm watch in place until 10 p.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team says all severe weather modes are possible Friday afternoon — large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Make sure to stay weather aware.

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Check back throughout the day for the latest updates.

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8:05 p.m. | A tornado watch was lifted in Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Adair, Schuyler, Buchanan, Clinton and DeKalb counties in Missouri, per the National Weather Service.

7:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Caleb Chevalier is answering your questions about tonight's severe weather threat.

You can watch Caleb's answers to your questions and the latest on the forecast in the video player below.

6:44 p.m. | Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas are no longer under a severe thunderstorm warning, per the National Weather Service.

6:23 p.m. | The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Weston MO, Agency MO and Dearborn MO until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hjmfX163BW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

It includes the following counties: Platte, Andrew and Buchanan counties in Missouri, and Atchison, Doniphan and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.

4:49 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning in Nodaway County has been cancelled, per the National Weather Service.

The below tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for parts of Missouri and Kansas.

KSHB 41 Weather Severe storm watches.

4:33 p.m. | The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado warning for Nodaway County.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Nodaway is in place until 5 p.m.

4:22 p.m. | A tornado warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for Nodaway County, per the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Hopkins MO and Clearmont MO until 4:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/y1VBrQDmHD — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

3:50 p.m. | A tornado warning has been issued until 4:15 p.m. Friday for counties in northern Missouri.

The warning includes Atchison and Nodaway counties in northwest Missouri.

Tornado Warning including Burlington Junction MO, Clearmont MO and Elmo MO until 4:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gMpYgwdXwl — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

3:47 p.m. | The National Weather Services has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. Friday for eastern Atchison County and northwestern Nodaway County in northwest Missouri.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maryville MO, Fairfax MO and Burlington Junction MO until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/eP68hqOJax — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

2:57 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 3:45 p.m. Friday for Atchison County in northwest Missouri and north central Holt County in northwest Missouri.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tarkio MO, Rock Port MO and Fairfax MO until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/xRGdIhCxwX — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

2:39 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for counties across the Kansas City Metro.

2:35pm FRI--A tornado watch(yellow) is in effect for northern MO & northeastern KS until 10pm



A severe thunderstorm watch(pink), including the Kansas City metro, is in effect until 10pm



Storms will move through the area from 3-11pm, capable of damaging gusts, hail, & tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/TQM16VMbxq — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 3, 2026

The watch includes Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in east central Kansas; Atchison, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in northeast Kansas; Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Saline in central Missouri; Carroll, Chariton and Randolph in north central Missouri; and Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in west central Missouri.

2:20 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Friday for parts of Kansas and Missouri.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/A8cD6FD6eQ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 3, 2026

The tornado watch includes Doniphan County in northeast Kansas; Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties in north central Missouri; Adair and Schuyler counties in northeast Missouri; and Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.

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