Upgrades to Swope Memorial Golf Course set to begin in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Upgrades to Kansas City, Missouri’s Swope Memorial Golf Course are set to begin in the new year.

Approved by the KC Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, Mid-America Golf and Landscapes will oversee the “comprehensive, thoughtful renovation” of the historic course.

With a goal to “blend modern enhancements with the course’s rich heritage,” the project will add greens, bunkers, tee boxes, a state-of-the-art irrigation system, and a new retention pond.

The renovations promise to uphold the vision of A.W. Tillinghast, a golf architect who redesigned the course in 1934 while elevating it “to a new level” worthy of future amateur and professional tournaments.

“With its lush greens and history of legendary champions like Charlie Sifford, Cary Middlecoff, and Tom Watson, Swope Memorial will soon emerge as a true national treasure in the world of golf,” KC Parks and Recreation shared in a news release.

The project is expected to begin Jan. 1, 2025, and be completed by spring 2026.

