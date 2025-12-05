Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Urgent' utility work closes ramp from WB I-70 to The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri

Screenshot 2025-12-05 at 12.50.35 PM.png
KC SCOUT
Screenshot 2025-12-05 at 12.50.35 PM.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, for "urgent utility work."

MoDOT officials closed the ramp at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday due to urgent utility operations by KC Water.

The ramp will remain closed until approximately Monday, Dec. 8. All work is weather-dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, visit their website at www.modot.org.kansascity

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025