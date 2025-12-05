'Urgent' utility work closes ramp from WB I-70 to The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, for "urgent utility work."

MoDOT officials closed the ramp at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday due to urgent utility operations by KC Water.

The ramp will remain closed until approximately Monday, Dec. 8. All work is weather-dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, visit their website at www.modot.org.kansascity

