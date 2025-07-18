US Dept. of Education restores $1.3B of the $6B in funding that had been frozen

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Education Department said Friday it will release $1.3 billion in frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs.

The move comes days after 10 Republican senators sent a letter imploring the Trump administration to allow frozen education money to be sent to states.

President Donald Trump’s administration on July 1 withheld more than $6 billion in federal grants for after-school and summer programs, adult literacy and English language instruction, as part of a review to ensure spending aligned with the White House’s priorities.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Republican senators said the withheld money supported programs that had longstanding bipartisan support and were critical to local communities.

“We share your concern about taxpayer money going to fund radical left-wing programs,” the senators wrote to the Office of Management and Budget. “However, we do not believe that is happening with these funds.”

A senior administration official said Friday that the programmatic review of the funding for 21st Century Community Learning Centers, which support after-school and summer programming, had been completed.

The funding will be released to states, the official said.

The rest of the withheld grants, close to $5 billion, continues to be reviewed for bias by the Office of Management and Budget.

