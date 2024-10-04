US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce fueling millions into KC economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo — This Sunday, Kansas City will be home to the largest gathering of Hispanic business leaders in America. The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is coming to Kansas City Sunday through Tuesday giving small businesses the opportunity to learn more about development and resources for continued success.

One of those participating businesses, Kolaches and Coffee, a popular Overland Park, Kan. family-owned coffee shop is known for its passed down family recipes, which pay tribute to its Czech and Mexican roots.

Daniela Leon / KSHB Gema Roman - Kolaches and Coffee

“It’s a business that comes straight from our heart, and it’s family-owned and every family member participates in the business," explained co-owner Gema Roman.

Roman and her husband Gerardo Serrano started Kolaches and Coffee last spring. On the menu, kolaches made from scratch and baked just like Serrano's Czech grandmother used to make them with clean ingredients. Each kolache has a unique spin ranging from sweet to savory, accompanied by mouthwatering pastries and coffee you can only find in the Colombian mountains.

"Our business focuses on family values and highly values nutrition which is why we take into consideration all ingredients we put in the food and make sure they are high quality and clean," said Roman.

Kolaches and Coffee represents countless stories of Hispanic businesses owners who form part of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Visit KC estimates the conference will have more than 2000 attendees generating a local economic impact at around $2 million.

Daniela Leon /KSHB Paulina Tabares - Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Kansas City

“There’s a huge opportunity for small businesses to get noticed to put their name out there, if we unit we become a bigger voice and become a bigger footprint," said Paulina Tabares with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.

USHCC represents more than five million Hispanic owned businesses across the country, which they say contribute $80 billion dollars to the American economy every year.

Daniela Leon / KSHB Gabriel Chavez Roman - Kolaches and Coffee

“From what my parents told they grew up with not much, and to see what they built and what they’ve gotten it’s impressive," Gabriel Chavez Roman, proud son of Roman and Serrano.

