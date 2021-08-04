Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Rep. Billy Long of Missouri announces 2022 Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then Missouri Republican Represnative-elect Billy Long speaks to supporters at an election-night rally in Springfield, Mo. Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Billy Long
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:28:15-04

KASNAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Long announced his Senate bid Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

He joins a long list of GOP candidates seeking the 2022 nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek a third term.

Other announced Republican candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

The Democratic field includes five lesser-known candidates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!