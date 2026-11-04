US Rep. Emanuel Cleaver defeats Rick Brattin for Missouri's 5th District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) will once again represent Missouri's 5th Congressional District after defeating Republican Rick Brattin in the Nov. 3 general election.

Cleaver won with over 70% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

Cleaver has represented Missouri's 5th District since 2005.

This race has been defined by a months-long saga regarding redistricting in Missouri.

Proposition A, a measure that will determine whether the state adopts a new congressional map Republican lawmakers drew in 2025, is also on the Nov. 3 ballot.

A yes vote on Prop A commits to the new map drawn in 2025, while a no vote keeps the 2022 map in place.

Brattin responded to the election results Tuesday night. Read his statement below.

“I want to thank the people of Missouri for the honor of being the Republican nominee for Congress in the 5th District, and I want to thank President Trump for his endorsement. Unfortunately, the Missouri Supreme Court chose to make an unprecedented decision to benefit Democrats, swapping the congressional map after primary votes had already been certified, disenfranchising 1.2 million Missouri voters in the process and making it nearly impossible for a Republican to win in this district. In the future, I hope that the people of Missouri will be served by a Congressional map like the Missouri First map that better represents our state. The 5th District deserves a Congressman who will fight for them.”

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