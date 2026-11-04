US Rep. Mark Alford to represent Missouri's 4th District after defeating Jordan Herrera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Alford will represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District yet again after defeating Jordan Herrera in the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the Associated Press, Alford won the seat with over 64% of the vote.

Rep. Mark Alford wins reelection

The former TV anchor has represented Missouri's 4th District since 2023.

This race, similar to the 5th District contest, has been defined by a months-long redistricting saga in Missouri.

Proposition A will determine whether the state adopts a new congressional map Republican lawmakers drew in 2025.

A yes vote on Prop A commits to the new map drawn in 2025. A no vote keeps the 2022 map in place.

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