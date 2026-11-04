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US Rep. Mark Alford to represent Missouri's 4th District after defeating Jordan Herrera

KSHB 41 News has coverage of Election Day in Missouri and Kansas. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R) will represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District again after defeating challenger Jordan Herrera (D).
Rep. Mark Alford wins reelection
Rep. Alford wins reelection
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Alford will represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District yet again after defeating Jordan Herrera in the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the Associated Press, Alford won the seat with over 64% of the vote.

Rep. Mark Alford wins reelection

The former TV anchor has represented Missouri's 4th District since 2023.

This race, similar to the 5th District contest, has been defined by a months-long redistricting saga in Missouri.

Proposition A will determine whether the state adopts a new congressional map Republican lawmakers drew in 2025.

A yes vote on Prop A commits to the new map drawn in 2025. A no vote keeps the 2022 map in place.

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KSHB 41 Morning News