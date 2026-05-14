USPS driver killed in hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a USPS driver was killed in a hit and run Wednesday night.

Police were called to 30th and Benton about 7:15 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that a white USPS Dodge Van was traveling south on Benton Boulevard approaching the intersection of East 30th Street.

A gray Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on East 30th Street.

Police say the Chevy entered the intersection from the stop sign and was hit by the USPS van.

Police say as a result of the collision, the USPS van overturned on the driver's side, partially ejecting the driver.

The USPS employee died on the scene.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the Chevy fled on foot and has not been identified or located.