V Modern Italian restaurant planned for Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new three-story Cocina 47 building under construction along W. 47th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Country Club Plaza will be home to a unique restaurant.

V Modern Italian is set to open in late 2026 or early 2027.

It’ll mark the fourth location for the concept in the United States. Locations are already open in Nashville and Charleston, with restaurants planned for Tampa and Kansas City. V Modern Italian can also be found in Sweden, Belgium, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The group describes its concept as “immersive, multi-sensory."

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

“As one of the project’s signature restaurant concepts, V will bring its signature Fast Fine dining experience to Missouri, blending culinary innovation with authentic Italian cuisine,” the group said in a press release earlier this month.

The concept was developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Stefano Ciotti .

“From the aroma and warmth of the open kitchen, to DJ-curated music, striking interiors and energetic hospitality, every element has been intentionally designed to create an immersive dining destination that evolves from leisurely dinners to lively evenings,” the group stated.

Additional information will be announced closer to opening.

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

Courtesy: V Modern Italian

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