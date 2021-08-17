Watch
VA resources for veterans troubled by news from Afghanistan

Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of disturbing news is coming out of Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country and with the Taliban retaking control of the country's capital, Kabul, and its government.

The VA Kansas City provided a list of resources for veterans who are troubled by the news coming out of Afghanistan and may need mental health resources to deal with any trauma at the request of KSHB 41.

Here are some resources available right now to veterans, including those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq:

KCVA Mental Health Line

  • Phone number: 816-922-2641
  • Veterans can talk with local mental health professionals;
  • Veterans can visit the KCVA Mental Health walk-in clinic at Linwood facility Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Veterans Crisis Line

  • If a veteran is having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 then press 1
  • Or you can visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
  • Also, for emergency mental health care you can contact KCVA Mental Health Team: (816) 861-4700 ext. 52641
  • Veterans can also go to the local VA Medical Center, which is open 24/7, for help.

Vet Centers

  • Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers;
  • 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.

VA Mental Health Services Guide

Visit MakeTheConnection.net

  • The MakeTheConnection.net website includes information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos regarding challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.

Connect with other veterans on RallyPoint

  • The RallyPoint forum allows veterans to discuss with other veterans about current events;
  • A recent question posed dealt with veterans' feelings as the Taliban reclaims Afghanistan.

VA self-help applications

  • The VA has self-help applications that include tools to help deal with common reactions for veterans, including stress, sadness and anxiety;
  • The apps allow veterans to track their symptoms over time.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

VA Women Veterans Call Center

  • Female veterans can call or text 1-855-829-6636
  • The call center operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (all times Central)

VA Caregiver Support Line

  • Phone number: 1-855-260-3274
  • The support line operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all times Central)

Together We Served

George W. Bush Institute

  • Veterans who need help or want to talk can check-in online, call 1-630-522-4904 or email checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org

Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes

  • Hidden Heroes helps the caregivers of wounded, ill or injured veterans.

American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network

Team Red, White & Blue

Student Veterans of America

Team Rubicon Disaster Response

  • The Team Rubicon nonprofit leverages skills soldiers have developed to serve the community in times of need;
  • Find a local support squad.
