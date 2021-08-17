VA resources for veterans troubled by news from Afghanistan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of disturbing news is coming out of Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country and with the Taliban retaking control of the country's capital, Kabul, and its government.

The VA Kansas City provided a list of resources for veterans who are troubled by the news coming out of Afghanistan and may need mental health resources to deal with any trauma at the request of KSHB 41.

Here are some resources available right now to veterans, including those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq:

KCVA Mental Health Line



Phone number: 816-922-2641

Veterans can talk with local mental health professionals;

Veterans can visit the KCVA Mental Health walk-in clinic at Linwood facility Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Veterans Crisis Line



If a veteran is having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 then press 1

Or you can visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Also, for emergency mental health care you can contact KCVA Mental Health Team: (816) 861-4700 ext. 52641

Veterans can also go to the local VA Medical Center, which is open 24/7, for help.

Vet Centers



Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers;

70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.

VA Mental Health Services Guide



The VA Mental Health Services Guide is meant to help veterans sign up for and access mental health services.

Visit MakeTheConnection.net



The MakeTheConnection.net website includes information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos regarding challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.

Connect with other veterans on RallyPoint



The RallyPoint forum allows veterans to discuss with other veterans about current events;

A recent question posed dealt with veterans' feelings as the Taliban reclaims Afghanistan.

VA self-help applications



The VA has self-help applications that include tools to help deal with common reactions for veterans, including stress, sadness and anxiety;

that include tools to help deal with common reactions for veterans, including stress, sadness and anxiety; The apps allow veterans to track their symptoms over time.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)



Veterans can request a Peer Mentor.

VA Women Veterans Call Center



Female veterans can call or text 1-855-829-6636

The call center operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (all times Central)

VA Caregiver Support Line



Phone number: 1-855-260-3274

The support line operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all times Central)

Together We Served



This secure virtual base connects veterans with other veterans to have informal discussions.

George W. Bush Institute



Veterans who need help or want to talk can check-in online, call 1-630-522-4904 or email checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org

Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes



Hidden Heroes helps the caregivers of wounded, ill or injured veterans.

American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network



The network offers Peer Support and Mentoring.

Team Red, White & Blue



Team Red, White and Blue has dozens of chapters and hundreds of weekly events across the country;

Find a local TRWB chapter .

Student Veterans of America



Team Rubicon Disaster Response

