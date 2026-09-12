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Vehicle found in Leawood pond may be tied to missing person

Leawood Police Department tesla
Leawood Police Department
Leawood Police Department tesla
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood, Kansas, Police Department said a volunteer dive crew discovered a vehicle in a retention pond Saturday morning.

The pond is located in the 14700 block of Norwood Street.

The divers used sonar equipment to search the water before diving to investigate a "large metal object," the police department said in a press release.

A car was found with a license plate matching a car tied to a missing persons investigation.

Leawood police were notified of the discovery around noon Saturday.

The Overland Park Police Department's dive team assisted with recovery efforts as a tow truck pulled the car out.

Police are notifying the missing person's family. The identity of the missing person has not been released at this time.

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