Vendors and visitors enjoyed the scene at First Friday in the Crossroads Arts District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Friday is back and gloomy weather didn't stop crowds or vendors from enjoying the scene in the Crossroads Arts District.

Bethanee Hamilton sells handmade jewelry. On most First Fridays, she also takes the lampshades and pillows she designs.

But the rainy afternoon didn’t allow her to showcase all her art or bring her kids to the first event of the season.

Still, she said she was having fun.

“I love First Fridays," Hamilton said. "I think it's just a great way to get out and support local businesses. I just love coming here to show what I make and to make people happy when they find something they love.”

At a nearby tent, Daniel Taylor displayed vases and fountains he makes from concrete.

Taylor said many vendors left early, just two hours into the event, because of the weather.

“Slower traffic, but still worth it to be out here,” Taylor said. “I decided to come tonight because I kind of needed to make a little money.”

Taylor got to showcase his work for people like Kenna Elliott, who was walking with her toddler. She wrapped her daughter in a warm, comfy blanket.

“It’s such a fun Kansas City tradition, and it's the first one of the season, so we’re ready to get back out,” Elliott said.

She said they were trying to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid the chilly weather.

In addition to the outdoor vendors, crowds packed indoor venues, including Café Corazón.

The coffee shop featured live music from the Brazilian band, Pedipano, warming up people willing to dance.

