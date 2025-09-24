Vertice Italian restaurant set to open in 2026 on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza is poised to fill a long-vacant restaurant space with Vertice Italian next year.

Vertice will occupy the space at 616 Ward Parkway, which used to be home to Parkway Social Club and Coal Vines Pizza.

The restaurant comes from Summit Hospitality Group , which operates several other restaurants across Kansas City, including Summit Grill and Third Street Social.

“We are honored to be part of the next chapter for the Plaza,” Summit Group President of Restaurant Operations Amber Carlson said in a news release. “The heart of Kansas City deserves restaurants that match its cultural caliber. Vertice will deliver on that promise — elevated food, warm service and a truly beautiful space.”

Vertice is described as a “modern take on Italian dining” and will offer handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, a cocktail lounge, and a curated wine list featuring classic Italian offerings and selections from producers around the world.

—