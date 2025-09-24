Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vertice Italian restaurant set to open in 2026 on Country Club Plaza

Vertice Restaurant.png
Sam Hartle/KSHB
616 Ward Parkway will be home to Vertice Italian restaurant opening in 2026.
Vertice Restaurant.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza is poised to fill a long-vacant restaurant space with Vertice Italian next year.

Vertice will occupy the space at 616 Ward Parkway, which used to be home to Parkway Social Club and Coal Vines Pizza.

The restaurant comes from Summit Hospitality Group, which operates several other restaurants across Kansas City, including Summit Grill and Third Street Social.

“We are honored to be part of the next chapter for the Plaza,” Summit Group President of Restaurant Operations Amber Carlson said in a news release. “The heart of Kansas City deserves restaurants that match its cultural caliber. Vertice will deliver on that promise — elevated food, warm service and a truly beautiful space.”

Vertice is described as a “modern take on Italian dining” and will offer handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, a cocktail lounge, and a curated wine list featuring classic Italian offerings and selections from producers around the world.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us