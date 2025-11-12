Veteran moved to KCMO, already helping feed other veterans in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local veteran has launched a food drive just in time for the holidays.

Air Force Veteran Jacob Woodward moved to Kansas City a few months ago and immediately noticed the need in our community.

His nonprofit, Uniform to Unity, is teaming up with Shelter KC and the Veterans Community Project (VCP) to collect non-perishable food and other items to distribute to those in need.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Let's Talk

"Wanting to serve the people that serve me everyday in the military and just kind of help out where I see fit," Woodward told KSHB 41anchor Kevin Holmes .

Kevin talked to Woodward Tuesday night at KSHB 41's Let's Talk event in Kansas City, Missouri's Midtown neighborhood.

That's what I'm trying to do now," Woodward told Holmes. "I saw a real need for veterans and their families in need of food during this time of year. We Wish and Uniform to Unity wish the problem didn't exist. But it does, so we're here to help."

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Let's Talk

Between now and December 19th, you can drop off canned goods at any B & B Movie Theatre across the metro. The meals will be given to veterans and their loved ones at Shelter KC and the Veterans Community Project just in time for Christmas. For more info on what's needed and for information on Uniform to Unity, click here.

B & B Theatres Drop Off Sites:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.

8601 W 135th St

Overland Park, KS 66223

16301 Midland Drive

Shawnee, KS 66217

KANSAS CITY, MO., in the Northland

4900 NE 80th Street

Kansas City, MO 64119

DOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Mainstreet KC at The Power & Light District

1400 Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64105

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO.

1451 NE Douglas St.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Lee's Summit New Longview

3241 SW Fascination Drive,

Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

LIBERTY, Mo.

Liberty Cinema

1903 Victory Drive

Liberty, MO 64068

