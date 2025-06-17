Veterans Community Project builds new navigation campus in south Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

The Veterans Community Project broke ground Tuesday on a new $5.8 million navigation campus in south Kansas City.

Located at 89th and Troost, the Veterans Navigation Campus will serve as a low-barrier hub where any veteran can walk in and receive assistance.

"The Veterans Navigation Campus is not just a place, it's a promise that no veteran will fall through the cracks because they didn't know where to go to ask for help," said Bryan Meyer, co-founder and CEO.

The organization has already seen tremendous success with its tiny homes model, which began in Kansas City and has expanded to seven communities across the country, with more planned.

For veterans like Craig McGrath, the support from VCP has been life-changing.

"Restoring my dignity," McGrath said.

McGrath, who served eight years in the Army as part of a Forward Surgical Team in Iraq, found himself struggling after losing his corporate job.

"It took me about a year to hit bottom, and these guys pulled me out of it," McGrath said.

During his service, McGrath played a crucial role in medical evacuations.

"I personally helped unload 600 wounded from helicopters and get on ambulances to go to triage. I helped save 600 people and never fired a shot," he said.

Like many veterans, McGrath has faced ongoing challenges.

"I've been fighting PTSD half my life," he said.

The new navigation campus aims to provide the same kind of comprehensive support that helped McGrath regain his life.

"I walked out of there knowing I wasn't alone anymore," he said. "The first time they greet you, they are on your side."

Brandon Mixon, co-founder and chief project officer, emphasized the campus will serve veterans regardless of their current situation.

"It doesn't matter what type of veteran you are ... this is your home," Mixon said. "Hopefully, this will catch a lot of the veterans that are falling through the cracks."

The $5.8 million project has already raised $3 million through fundraising efforts, and donations are still being accepted.

The Veterans Community Project plans to open the navigation campus by the end of the year.

"It's really cool to show the community, 'Hey, we are still changing lives,'" Mixon said.

