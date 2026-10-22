Vice President JD Vance returning to Kansas for rally in Topeka

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President JD Vance is set to return to Kansas on Monday for a midterm rally in Topeka.

The Topeka rally will be held at HME Inc. — Hass Group, 2828 NW Button Road, Topeka, Kansas, 66618.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m., with the event kicking off at 4 p.m. Vance is expected to deliver remarks at 5:15 p.m.

Additional information about the event, including registration, can be found here.

Vance was in town just over a month ago to visit the KBI Kansas City Field Office, where he announced Operation Heartland Surge and Operation No Doze, and a rally for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in Olathe.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump stumped for Marshall, who is facing Democrat Adam Hamilton in the U.S. Senate race, in Wichita.

During his speech, he encouraged Kansans to vote. And they are, though not necessarily because of him.

An analysis from the Associated Press found that many states that will decide control of the Senate are seeing a boost in early voting.

Voters will decide between Marshall and Hamilton on Nov. 3.

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