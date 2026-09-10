Vice President JD Vance to visit Olathe on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President JD Vance will visit the Kansas City area next week with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Vance and Marshall are set to speak at Webco Manufacturing in Olathe, located at 20570 W. 162nd St.

Marshall said he looks forward to Vance’s visit and “sharing the manufacturing renaissance happening across our state — not to mention enjoying the best barbecue in the country.”

Tickets are required for the event. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Monday before the program starts at noon. Vance is expected to speak around 1:35 p.m.

More information can be found here.

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