Video captures Kansas City officer, Clay County deputy rescue man from burning truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Video released Wednesday captured the moments when a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer and a Clay County deputy rescued a man from a burning truck.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup was heading south on Interstate 35 near the Interstate 435 interchange in Claycomo when the pickup caught on fire.

KCPD Det. Jason Findley was also headed south on the interstate and spotted the burning vehicle.

Findley got out of his patrol SUV and rushed to the truck, where he was almost simultaneously joined by Deputy Chase Blatt.

Video captures Kansas City police, Clay County deputy rescue man from burning truck

The video shows Findley pulling the man from the burning vehicle, with Blatt helping move the victim away from the pickup, which would later explode.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of burns to his legs.

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