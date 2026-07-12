VIDEO | Embassy Suites near Country Club Plaza demolished after permanent closure in September 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being closed for nearly 10 months, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Kansas City Plaza hotel was demolished Sunday afternoon.

You can watch the implosion in the video player below.

VIDEO | Embassy Suites in Midtown demolished after months-long closure

The 12-story hotel, which featured an open courtyard atrium, was built in 1977.

Saint Luke's Health System owns the land where the hotel was located at 220 West 43rd St.

It is unknown if anything will be built in place of the former hotel.

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