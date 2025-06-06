VIDEO | Multiple cars damaged in Overland Park parking garage fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple cars were damaged in a parking garage fire in Overland Park Friday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire at the Aspiria campus at W 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

Heavy smoke was showing from the first floor of the garage as fire crews arrived.

Firefighters put out fire in Overland Park parking garage

Two cars next to each other were on fire, and totally consumed, and at least five more suffered some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No electric vehicles were involved in the blaze.

